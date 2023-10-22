A potential Nicholls ace, recent Chepstow winner and intriguing Irish novice - key takeouts from Cheltenham's Friday entries

The two-day Showcase meeting marks the return of racing at Cheltenham and here we pick out three interesting entries on the opening day card on Friday . . .

Nicholls entry catches the eye

The going at Cheltenham is soft, good to soft in places and 10-15mm of rain is forecast from Monday evening to Wednesday, leading to a likelihood of ease underfoot for a fixture that has been staged on good ground in four of the last five years.

If there is sufficient cut in the ground, the exciting Inthewaterside could make his hurdling debut in the Grade 2 Sky Bet Novices’ Hurdle – registered as the Sharp Novices’ Hurdle – that has been moved from the November meeting.

The race's honour roll features Cue Card, Dodging Bullets, Altior and I Like To Move It since 2010 and Inthewaterside, who is owned by the McNeill family and Gary Stevens, is a best-price 33-1 shot with William Hill for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle after bumper wins at Exeter and Sandown last season.

Quick return for Party?

Unexpected Party made use of his chasing experience to defeat Knappers Hill in a Listed event at Chepstow this month and could be back in action less than a fortnight later in the 2m novice chase.

Dan Skelton has won this race with North Hill Harvey and Third Time Lucki since 2017 and Unexpected Party has course experience over fences, having finished third to Stage Star in a novice handicap chase on Trials day in January before being beaten eight and a half lengths when fifth to the same rival in the Turners’ Novice Chase.

Dan Skelton: has a good record in the 2m novice chase Credit: Harry Trump

His rivals could include Galway Hurdle third My Mate Mozzie , who finished second on his chase debut at Fairyhouse this month, Solness , a Grade 3 novice chase runner-up for Joseph O’Brien at the Galway festival, and Jetronic , a new recruit from France for Nicholls.

De Bromhead novice should be big player

The 2m3f novice hurdle is a race not to miss, and those in behind the winner are worth a second look given Apple Away and Midnight River were beaten in this in recent years.

Subsequent Punchestown festival winner Camprond landed this race in 2021 and similarly Tag Man brings plenty of hurdling experience.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained seven-year-old finished second to Good Land at Leopardstown in December and was off the mark over hurdles with a 14-length success at Listowel last month. Encanto Bruno , a bumper winner at this meeting last season, and the unbeaten El Elefante could be in opposition.

