'Let’s hope the luck’s with us' - Jane Chapple-Hyam warms up for Group 1 Champions Day bid with another winner
Jane Chapple-Hyam will go into Champions Day at Ascot on a winning streak after Habrdi got off the mark at the fourth attempt in the 6f novice under Hollie Doyle.
Chapple-Hyam, who also had an 18-1 winner at Newcastle on Wednesday, will be represented by Mill Stream in the Group 1 Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes on Saturday.
Habrdi was Chapple-Hyam’s last runner before that top-level Ascot contest, and the son of Calyx improved on his stable debut, when he was 17th in a £150,000 event at Newmarket.
“He was unlucky in the sales race,” said Chapple-Hyam. “I thought he was going to run a big race there but unfortunately he was the first to load and it seemed like he was in there for ten minutes.
“It was slow loading with such a big field of two-year-olds. He fell asleep at the start and just blew his chance, hence why I ran him back quick and he went and did the job.”
Habrdi was beaten on his two starts for George Boughey before being moved by owner Ahmad Alotaibi to Chapple-Hyam. The trainer added: “He’s a nice horse. When they’ve been running on that testing ground, you don’t want to back them up too quick. If there’s something in three weeks time we could have a crack.”
Habrdi’s stablemate Mill Stream is another who relishes testing conditions, and the three-year-old is a general 8-1 third-favourite behind Kinross and Vadream for the Champions Sprint.
“Mill Stream won his Listed race and his Group 3 at Deauville on soft going, so we know he handles it,” said Chapple-Hyam. “Obviously in a big sprint race you need some luck in running – let’s hope the luck’s with us.”
Success on Habrdi completed a double for Doyle, who helped the Stuart Kittow-trained Gherkin justify 100-30 favouritism in the 6f handicap.
Moore magic
The Gary Moore-trained pair Decisive Call and Magic Memories recorded their first successes in the second division of the 1m2f handicap and the mile handicap respectively. Both were ridden by Tom Queally.
Grade 2 hurdles winner Nells Son gets off the mark over fences for Nicky Richards
'It's lovely for the whole family' - James Best keeps the in-laws happy as My Silver Lining strikes again
