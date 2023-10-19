'It's lovely for the whole family' - James Best keeps the in-laws happy as My Silver Lining strikes again

Emma Lavelle continued her fine run of form by saddling two ten-length winners, including My Silver Lining , whose success was particularly satisfying for jockey James Best.

The charismatic grey is owned by Best's mother-in-law Celia Djivanovic and she looks to have a smart talent on her hands after the seven-year-old continued her rapid rise through the ranks with an easy win in the 3m1f handicap chase.

My Silver Lining had won at this track in February and landed a Challenger Series final at Cheltenham's April meeting, but a 3lb rise did not stop her as she powered clear to make it three wins from her last four starts.

"She's so cool and has a bit of sass about her too, which everyone likes," Best told Racing TV. "She's so straightforward when it comes to it as well. I felt we went a nice, even gallop and she's come there turning in and done it nicely.

"She takes everything in her stride and I'm delighted to ride another winner for my mother-in-law. It's lovely for the whole family, and with Emma's horses flying it's great to be a part of it."

Lavelle's Classic King was sent off 6-4 joint-favourite for the 1m7f maiden hurdle having finished second in a bumper on his final start last season. He took well to the new discipline under Tom Bellamy and finished strongly to defeat Beny Nahar Road.

Porter In The Park, who was pulled up in the 2m4f novice handicap chase won by Plenty Of Time, was Lavelle's sole disappointment on the day, but the trainer has now had four winners from her last five runners.

