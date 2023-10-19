Grade 2 hurdles winner Nells Son gets off the mark over fences for Nicky Richards
- 1st3Nells Son3/1
- 2nd6Glory And Honour16/1
- 3rd4Western Zephyr11/2
Nicky Richards is hoping Nells Son can excel over fences this season after the eight-year-old got off the mark in that discipline in the 2m handicap chase.
Nells Son was beaten a neck on his chasing debut at Ayr last October but ended the season finishing eighth in the Coral Cup and a similar premier handicap at Aintree’s Grand National meeting, having won the Grade 2 Premier Novice Hurdle at Kelso the previous campaign.
Richards said: "He has very decent form and that was a nice first start back. He might work his way into a decent race at some stage.
"We know where the M6 is if we need to go down there, but we’ll take it as it comes and hopefully we’ll have a good season with him.”
There was a sad postscript to the race with the Lucinda Russell-trained Snake Roll suffering a fatal injury when falling on his chase debut.
Nells Son's jockey Danny McMenamin was a denied a double aboard the four-timer-seeking Wasdell Dundalk, who was second to the Charlie Longsdon-trained Guetapan Collonges in the feature 3m½f handicap chase.
In-form team
Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero matched Wednesday’s double at Wetherby as the Toby Wynne-ridden White Rhino made it four wins from his last five starts in the 2m4f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle before Henry Brooke steered £50,000 purchase Making Headway to a successful rules debut in the first division of the 2m1f novice hurdle.
Read these next:
'Let’s hope the luck’s with us' - Jane Chapple-Hyam warms up for Group 1 Champions Day bid with another winner
'It's lovely for the whole family' - James Best keeps the in-laws happy as My Silver Lining strikes again
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Grab your copy of The Big Jump Off, our brilliant 72-page pullout free in the Racing Post on Monday, October 23, 2023, and available to pre-order now, featuring the views of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy, Patrick Mullins, Johnny Dineen and more!
- Thurles: 'Hopefully he can get back to something like his best' - Grade 1 winner Beacon Edge scores on debut for Gordon Elliott
- Wincanton: 'It's lovely for the whole family' - James Best keeps the in-laws happy as My Silver Lining strikes again
- Brighton: 'Let’s hope the luck’s with us' - Jane Chapple-Hyam warms up for Group 1 Champions Day bid with another winner
- Bath: 'We didn't think we stood a chance' - Giddy Aunt off the mark to provide connections with unforgettable moment
- Navan: 'She's going to be a gorgeous filly next year' - Bay Of Sanibel headlines another double for in-form Harrington
- Thurles: 'Hopefully he can get back to something like his best' - Grade 1 winner Beacon Edge scores on debut for Gordon Elliott
- Wincanton: 'It's lovely for the whole family' - James Best keeps the in-laws happy as My Silver Lining strikes again
- Brighton: 'Let’s hope the luck’s with us' - Jane Chapple-Hyam warms up for Group 1 Champions Day bid with another winner
- Bath: 'We didn't think we stood a chance' - Giddy Aunt off the mark to provide connections with unforgettable moment
- Navan: 'She's going to be a gorgeous filly next year' - Bay Of Sanibel headlines another double for in-form Harrington