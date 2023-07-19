Joy for Ed Walker as Cotai Vision puts Royal Ascot effort well behind her

Ed Walker believes Cotai Vision is back on track after recovering from finishing last in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot to win the 5½f maiden.

The two-year-old daughter of Cotai Glory began her career with an encouraging fourth at Lingfield, but things did not quite go as planned when she failed to beat a rival home at the royal meeting.

Owned by Kangyu International Racing, Cotai Vision bounced back to make a first return to the winner's enclosure under Tom Marquand when defeating Adaay In Devon by three lengths.

Walker said: "She did that well. The owners were coming over for Royal Ascot and we sort of took our chance in the Queen Mary, but it backfired. However, Hollie [Doyle] looked after her when the race was gone and she’s come out of it well, so we’re back on track.

"She made a nice debut which gave us the confidence to have a crack at Ascot, but she’s not done much wrong."

The Lambourn trainer registered 42 winners in Britain last year and with the yard already on 34 this term, he is looking forward to the remainder of the campaign.

He added: "We’re very happy with our season so far and we’re on track for, hopefully, one of our best campaigns. We've got some nice horses in the yard and as long as they stay happy then things should go well."

Cotai Vision’s win was the second part to a double for Marquand, who had steered the Tony Carroll-trained Autumn Angel to victory in the 5½f handicap.

Morris brace

Luke Morris also celebrated a double on two favourites by first winning the 1m6f handicap on the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Trooper Bisdee, before landing division one of the mile handicap on Hitched.

