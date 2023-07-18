'I didn't think he got up' - Captain Kane strikes in photo-finish to continue George Scott's fine run

George Scott continued his great run of form when Captain Kane got up on the line to land the 2m handicap.

Operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight, Scott made it three winners in the last two days after Captain Kane came with a late surge under Billy Loughnane to get the better of the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Arcadian Friend in a photo--finish.

"We had the trainers' cricket match on Sunday with the usual suspects and I've been boring everyone about what an important week this was for the year," Scott told Sky Sports Racing.

"It wasn't a make or break week, but it's been a positive start and we've got a few more bullets to fire through the rest of the week, so I hope it carries on."

It was Loughnane who felt he needed winding up before coming late and fast and Scott added: "He's a wonderful rider. He just really understands the game and he does his homework.

"When you speak to him, he's looked at all the other runners and he said< 'I watched Captain Kane and I feel he needs cajoling into his run, rather than pulling into it' and that's what he's done.

"I have to say I didn't think he got up, but I was pleased to hear the result. When things are going well you get up, don't you? When they're not you get beat."

Emma effort rewarded

Queen Emma came with a sustained effort down the outside under Tom Marquand to break her duck at the fourth time of asking in the 1m4f fillies' novice for William Haggas.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.