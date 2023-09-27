Joint shortest-priced loser Doom storms home under Cieren Fallon to seal first win

Doom went into the history books as Britain's record joint shortest-priced loser with her 1-25 defeat at Ripon last time, but she made amends when getting off the mark in impressive fashion in the 7f maiden.

There was no chance of an upset this time for the regally bred three-year-old, who is out of Breeders' Cup-winning mare Dank, as she stormed to a four-length win under Cieren Fallon to break her duck at the sixth attempt.

"It was very important she won because of her pedigree and she did it well in the end," Fallon said. "The idea was to take the lead this time as she did all the donkey work on her last two starts and she picked up really nicely."

The daughter of Dubawi finished a head second to Oaks winner Soul Sister at Doncaster last October, and Fallon hopes there is scope for further improvement.

He added: "The last day at Ripon she had to be ridden that way, but she gave me a nice feel this time. She'll definitely go on to progress from that win."

Instant Involvement

Involvement emerged as another talent from Simon and Ed Crisford's juvenile team with an impressive four-length debut success in the 7f maiden.

"That was a pleasing start and he picked up really nicely," Ed Crisford said. "He's got no targets at this stage and we'll see how he is over the next few weeks and make a plan from there."

Birthday gift

Jason Hart enjoyed a winner on his 29th birthday when guiding Pillar Of Hope to victory in the 1m2f handicap.

