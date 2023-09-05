Shock at Ripon as 1-25 shot Doom becomes British racing's shortest-priced loser for 75 years

The aptly named Doom entered the history books as the shortest-priced loser in Britain for 75 years when she lost out at 1-25 in a match against Karmology at Ripon.

Doom was viewed as a certainly having gone within a head of future Oaks winner Soul Sister in a Doncaster maiden last October, while her comeback second at Newmarket last month was similarly packed full of promise.

But James Wigan's exceptionally bred daughter of Dubawi, who is out of Breeders' Cup-winning mare Dank, was subject to a major upset by an unraced runner, who was only entered by trainer Karl Burke because the track was close to home.

The William Haggas-trained Doom set out to make all under Tom Marquand and looked poised to win easily before Pierre-Louis Jamin reached for the whip and pushed along the 9-1 outsider Karmology. The newcomer showed plenty of spirit to rally in the final half-furlong and sprint ahead approaching the line.

Doom's losing SP is the equal shortest recorded in Britain, an unfortunate feat last attained by Royal Forest at Ascot in 1948. She also traded at a low of 1.01 on the Betfair Exchange, with £11,000 matched at the basement odds, while £407,000 of the £451,000 matched on the race was on the favourite.

Winning trainer Burke told Sky Sports Racing: "She's a nice filly but she's a work in progress – very much one for next year and over a longer trip.

"I really only entered her because it was on our doorstep and because there weren't many entries. I said to David and Yvonne [Blunt, owner-breeders] that there was no real fillies' races over a mile and a quarter we could go for until the end of the month and into October. We thought we'd give her a nice education.

"There were nine entries and I was following it on Sunday morning. I saw William had declared and I assumed all the other Newmarket trainers must've just had a late night. I couldn't believe there were only two runners but it worked out well."

Last year Broadspear was beaten at 1-16 in a mile novice at Chepstow while 1-20 shots Tree Of Liberty and Triple Dip were upset in the last century.

British racing's biggest shock: how it happened

Doom (blue cap) looks set to oblige at slim odds having kicked ahead with a furlong and a half to go under Tom Marquand, with Pierre-Louis Jamin hard at work on Karmology Credit: Sky Sports Racing

But the outsider begins to rally and reels in Doom in the final half-furlong Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Karmology has moved ahead as they cross the line, with Doom becoming the shortest-priced loser in Britain since 1948 Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Shortest-priced losers in Britain

1-25 - Royal Forest (Ascot, 1948)

1-20 - Saucebox (Airdrie, 1855)

1-20 - Caller Ou (Liverpool, 1864)

1-20 - Kilwarlin (Derby, 1886)

1-20 - The Sinner (Manchester, 1887)

1-20 - Jerry M (Newbury, 1909)

1-20 - Bayardo (Goodwood, 1910)

1-20 - Prince Palatine (Newmarket, 1912)

1-20 - Glendower (Chepstow, 1947)

1-20 - Tree Of Liberty (Ludlow, 2018)

1-20 - Triple Dip (Lingfield, 2015)

