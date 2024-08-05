Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:35 Cork

John Kiely issues positive A Dream To Share update after Major Barry gets back to winning ways under Danny Gilligan

Major Barry with delighted connections after victory in the 2m handicap hurdle at Cork
Major Barry with delighted connections after victory in the 2m1f handicap hurdle at CorkCredit: David Keane (racingpost.com/photos)
Being reunited with Danny Gilligan helped Major Barry get his head back in front in the 2m1f handicap hurdle.

Gilligan steered Major Barry to a first career success at Roscommon last month, before an unlucky third at Killarney under Charlie O'Dwyer.

Gilligan was making it two wins from two rides on the John and Thomas Kiely-trained six-year-old, who made good headway to lead after the last to score by half a length from Spy.

Last year’s Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share ran only once last season for the County Waterford-based joint-trainers, finishing sixth in the same Grade 2 Dublin Racing Festival bumper he had won in 2023. 

However,  the JP McManus-owned six-year-old is on schedule to make his hurdling debut in the autumn.

“He’s been back a couple of weeks and seems very well,” John Kiely told Racing TV. “I hope he stays that way. If he’s still sound in a couple of months he’ll start off in a hurdle.”

Aurora on target

Aurora Vega made a successful jumping debut for trainer Willie Mullins at odds of 2-15 in the 2m1f mares’ maiden hurdle, less than a week after her brother Facile Vega died.

The Hammer & Trowel Syndicate, who also owned Facile Vega, have now won with both runners since their four-time Grade 1 winner fractured his pelvis last Tuesday.

Aurora Vega
Aurora Vega wins the opener under Paul TownendCredit: David Keane (racingpost.com/photos)

The Mullins-trained Cameletta Vega struck at Galway on Saturday for the same connections before Aurora Vega’s 14-length success here under Paul Townend.

Townend completed a double aboard 1-4 shot Saint Sam in the feature 2m2½f hurdle, vindicating Mullins’ decision to switch things up for the five-time chase winner, whose previous eight runs had been over fences.

