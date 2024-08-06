Joanna Mason reaches half-century for the season at Catterick as she helps end trainer's long drought

Joanna Mason brought up her 50th winner of the season when helping trainer Tina Jackson end her near year-long wait for a winner.

Mason partnered Jamih to justify 2-1 favouritism in the 1m4f handicap and provide the Cleveland-based Jackson with a first success since Park Street’s victory at Beverley last September.

Jamih had been second on his last two starts at Beverley, including when sent off favourite in selling company a week earlier.

Mason rode the nine-year-old on that occasion and, after finishing runner-up again three times at Carlisle on Monday, reached her half-century for the campaign with the half-length success.

“I was knocking on the door yesterday on the Carlisle ladies' day when I had three seconds, a third and a fourth,” Mason told Racing TV.

“Last year I was off injured quite a lot with my broken ankle so this year I kind of said if I can beat my best total, which was 46, then if I can get to 50 I’d be really happy.”

Jamih had been winless in 18 starts since successful under Mason at Thirsk in August 2022. She added: “It’s brilliant for this boy. I’ve ridden him a lot and been second on him a lot. He’s still loving life.”

Property powers to victory

Charlie Johnston’s 70,000gns buy Hot Property comfortably got off the mark at the third attempt in the 7f maiden. The Too Darn Hot juvenile scored by five and a half lengths under Jason Hart, who completed a double on the Tristan Davidson-trained Coconut Bay .

Read more...

19-year-old Charlie Bell enjoys breakthrough win on first ride under rules as Eagle One soars

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more