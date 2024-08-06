19-year-old Charlie Bell enjoys breakthrough win on first ride under rules as Eagle One soars

Teenager Charlie Bell enjoyed a dream first ride under rules as he helped Eagle One land the 1m6f amateur jockeys’ handicap.

Bell’s race-riding experience consisted of just two point-to-points before getting the leg up on the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained eight-year-old. However, he delivered a ride of tactical maturity.

He waited patiently at the rear before delivering the 7-1 shot to perfection to pass all eight of his rivals and score by a length from Atalanta Breeze.

“I felt if I’d pushed him on a little bit further to keep up with them, he may have burst out a bit too soon so I just kept him steady,” Bell told Sky Sports Racing. “I felt turning in that I had plenty left to go on.”

Bell spent nearly two years with three-time champion Flat jockey Richard Hughes in Lambourn before joining Twiston-Davies.

“Richard’s an amazing man, he taught me so much,” said Bell. “Him, Finley [Marsh] and George [Rooke] all helped a lot and set the foundations to try and become a nice rider.”

The 19-year-old was cheered on by his mother at the Welsh venue. He added: “She was quite enthusiastic, a bit like sports day!”

Beckett boilover

Odds-on favourite Bold Impact was humbled by less experienced stablemate Stark Warning when trainer Ralph Beckett saddled a one-two in the feature 7½f maiden.

Rob Hornby helped the 7-1 shot make a successful debut by two and three-quarter lengths from the Rossa Ryan-ridden runner-up, whose previous efforts included finishing third to Group 2 Superlative Stakes winner Ancient Truth.

Ryan went one better in the following 6f maiden, when providing trainer Hamad Al Jehani with a winner with his first runner at the track on Fine Interview .

Read more...

Joanna Mason reaches half-century for the season at Catterick as she helps end trainer's long drought

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.