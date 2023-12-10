Jessica Bedi celebrates first Flat winner as Prince Hector strikes at 40-1
- 1st8Prince Hector40/1
- 2nd1Mr Trick17/2
- 3rd6Come To Pass15/2
Jessica Bedi hopes to continue building her profile after registering her first Flat winner with 40-1 shot Prince Hector.
The Yarm trainer saddled the outsider to his first win in 21 starts in the 1m1½f handicap. He prevailed by a short-head under Paula Muir.
She said: "It's all about getting your name out there. We obviously don’t have that many runners – we have 15 boxes – and we have horses in and out. Not having many means you’re not seen very often, so getting a winner is ideal.
"He’s our only Flat horse up to now for the winter and our first Flat winner. It’s nice to get a winner on the board in the season."
Up and running
First Encore survived a stewards' inquiry to gain a first win in the 7f maiden for Ed Walker.
The stewards deemed Kieran Shoemark's mount had not interfered with the Karl Burke-trained runner-up Jackson Street.
Walker said: "He came under pressure quite a long way out and they went a good gallop, but I thought Karl Burke’s horse was going to come and get us.
"He showed a good attitude to fend him [Jackson Street] off and this is an overdue win, so hopefully he can go on from here in handicap company."
Read these next:
El Fabiolo remains evens Champion Chase favourite after successful return with Ascot race a potential next target
Micky Hammond runner withdrawn after stable mix-up leads to raceday administration of anti-bleeding drug
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 10 December 2023inReports
Last updated 17:52, 10 December 2023
- Hilly Way Chase: Jonbon clash could come before Cheltenham as Willie Mullins has Ascot option for El Fabiolo after successful return
- Hong Kong Cup: 'It's one of my proudest moments' - Romantic Warrior denies Luxembourg for repeat win
- Hong Kong Mile: 'He's a monster' - Golden Sixty strikes from wide draw to boost career earnings past £16 million
- Hong Kong Sprint: 'She's a credit and kept battling' - no fairytale ending for Highfield Princess as Lucky Sweynesse scores
- Hong Kong Vase: 'It was expected' - Andre Fabre delighted as Junko gives him third win in race
- Hilly Way Chase: Jonbon clash could come before Cheltenham as Willie Mullins has Ascot option for El Fabiolo after successful return
- Hong Kong Cup: 'It's one of my proudest moments' - Romantic Warrior denies Luxembourg for repeat win
- Hong Kong Mile: 'He's a monster' - Golden Sixty strikes from wide draw to boost career earnings past £16 million
- Hong Kong Sprint: 'She's a credit and kept battling' - no fairytale ending for Highfield Princess as Lucky Sweynesse scores
- Hong Kong Vase: 'It was expected' - Andre Fabre delighted as Junko gives him third win in race