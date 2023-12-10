Jessica Bedi celebrates first Flat winner as Prince Hector strikes at 40-1

Jessica Bedi hopes to continue building her profile after registering her first Flat winner with 40-1 shot Prince Hector .

The Yarm trainer saddled the outsider to his first win in 21 starts in the 1m1½f handicap. He prevailed by a short-head under Paula Muir.

She said: "It's all about getting your name out there. We obviously don’t have that many runners – we have 15 boxes – and we have horses in and out. Not having many means you’re not seen very often, so getting a winner is ideal.

"He’s our only Flat horse up to now for the winter and our first Flat winner. It’s nice to get a winner on the board in the season."

Up and running

First Encore survived a stewards' inquiry to gain a first win in the 7f maiden for Ed Walker.

The stewards deemed Kieran Shoemark's mount had not interfered with the Karl Burke-trained runner-up Jackson Street.

Walker said: "He came under pressure quite a long way out and they went a good gallop, but I thought Karl Burke’s horse was going to come and get us.

"He showed a good attitude to fend him [Jackson Street] off and this is an overdue win, so hopefully he can go on from here in handicap company."

