Jamie Moore taken to hospital after crashing fall at Fontwell

Jamie Moore was taken to hospital after suffering a bad fall on Auriferous for his father Gary in the 2m1½f maiden hurdle.

Auriferous was in third when putting in a short stride at the fourth-last hurdle and falling heavily, throwing Moore forward and out of the saddle.

Moore is believed to have lost consciousness briefly after the fall and was taken to hospital for further examination.

On Monday evening, Gary Moore told At The Races: “I think he’s OK. He's at the Sussex County Hospital now and waiting for a scan. That is as much as I know.

"I think he regained consciousness by the time he got in the ambulance and had feelings in all his arms and legs. So that’s all good.”



Sadly, Auriferous was fatally injured.

Promising jockey

Just four days after being unseated at the last when leading at Wincanton, Freddie Gordon was back in the winner's enclosure after steering My Ticketyboo to victory in the 'hands and heels' handicap hurdle.

Following up his win at the course last month, the Chris Gordon-trained My Ticketyboo looked a touch fortunate as West Orchard appeared to be going much the better before running out at the second-last, giving Freddie Gingell absolutely no chance in the saddle.

"It was great for Freddie, he had a couple of mishaps last week – he got absolutely slaughtered at Wincanton at the last," the winning trainer said. "It's amazing, you rear them for 16 years and protect them as much as you possibly can and then you send them out to battle on a racecourse – it's like a gladiator almost.

"It's great for him to go and have a winner after those disappointments. It was a shame for Freddie's mate, Freddie Gingell, but the two boys are riding fantastically and hopefully they've got a good future."

Double delight

It was a good afternoon for Anthony Honeyball as Kilbeg King landed the 2m5½f novice hurdle and Windance won the 3m2f novice handicap chase, giving the trainer and jockey Aidan Coleman a double on the card.

