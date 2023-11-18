James Fanshawe hopeful more to come from 'talented' Willem Twee after Listed success

James Fanshawe believes Willem Twee is starting to show his true ability after securing a second successive victory when landing the Listed Golden Rose Stakes.

Ridden by Oisin Murphy, the four-year-old was making his third start since returning from almost a year off the track due to injury, and he backed up his Kempton win earlier this month when defeating Kinta by a neck.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Fanshawe said: "He's always looked a nice horse at home and he'll be okay on any track because he's always been talented and hopefully we can keep on going forward.

"He's a big horse but he got injured at the wrong time of year in May as we were looking forward to the turf season. He's had the time off, he won nicely the other day and he's once again showed he's pretty nice.

"We'll have lots of options but he's had two races in three weeks, so we'll make a long-term plan for him rather than thinking three weeks ahead."

The narrow success completed a double for Murphy, who earlier partnered the Andrew Balding-trained Alacrity to victory in the 1m2f maiden.

On Willem Twee's victory, Murphy added: "He gave me a lovely feel as soon as I started to improve into the race. This is only his third run after a long layoff, so please god he can take another step forward."

Blue Trail (near) takes Saturday's other Listed contest at Lingfield Credit: Mark Cranham

Trail on the right path

The Charlie Appleby-trained Blue Trail struck in the Listed Churchill Stakes. James Doyle's mount defeated Tyrrhenian Sea by a head on his first start since finishing fifth in the Group 3 Earl Of Sefton at Newmarket in April.

Read these next:

Stage Star survives dramatic final-fence error on way to brilliant Paddy Power Gold Cup success

'It's been phenomenal but the time is right' - Grade 1-winning rider Denis O'Regan retires at Navan

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.