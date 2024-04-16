Jack Kennedy remains four clear of Paul Townend in title race after both get in on the act at Naas

The gap between Jack Kennedy and Paul Townend at the top of the Irish jump jockeys' championship remains four after both added one to their tallies at this additional meeting, which had free entry courtesy of the Irish National Professional Bookmakers Association.

The on-course bookmakers covered the gate and sponsored the whole card as Townend struck in the opening Mulvaney Bookmakers Maiden Hurdle when 6-4 favourite Icare Desbois swooped late to deny Union Station in a race where the top three in the market were miles clear from the word go.

Kennedy hit back in the Sean Graham Bookmakers Handicap Hurdle with an important outside ride on the Eamonn O'Connell-trained The Niffler , who scored at 6-1. That was his 117th winner of the campaign with Townend on 113.

Familiar colours

JP McManus had a wonderful time of things at Aintree, the highlight coming in the Grand National with I Am Maximus, and he had a double for two different trainers back on home soil.

Arthur Moore was back among the winners in the Franco Hughes Bookmakers Novice Handicap Hurdle as Three In A Row justified 11-5 favouritism under Donagh Meyler, while Crecora Hills also carried the famous green and gold hoops to victory in the Pat O'Hare Bookmakers Mares Handicap Hurdle for Robert Tyner and Mark Walsh.

Debut success

There was a winning newcomer from the Noel Meade stable in the concluding bumper, sponsored by McManus Bookmakers, as 9-2 shot Blue Mosque made a winning start to her career under Finn Tegetmeier.

