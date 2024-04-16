Racing Post logo
premium

'Everyone is back here already trying to restock' - on the trail of the next State Man or Sir Gino at Auteuil

The runners before the Prix Wild Monarch (Poulains), which has thrown up State Man and Sir Gino in recent years
The runners before the Prix Wild Monarch (Poulains), which has thrown up State Man and Sir Gino in recent yearsCredit: Racing Post/Burton

In the words of one agent at Auteuil on Tuesday, "a good horse can come from anywhere". Then again, a race meeting that has thrown up State Man, Galopin Des Champs, Gaelic Warrior and, last year, Sir Gino, is not just anywhere. 

The recent history of the two heats of the Prix Wild Monarch – the 'Poulains' for three-year-old colts and geldings yet to run over hurdles, and a second labelled 'Pouliches' for the fillies – has made attending this card mandatory for the representatives of every major jumping entity in Britain and Ireland. 

The first port of call in the search for who exactly might be here on the hunt for the next Cheltenham or Aintree hero is the Karly Flight brasserie, which nestles next to the paddock. And the first sign that this is much more than a run-of-the-mill midweek fixture is that every table inside is reserved.

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 16 April 2024inFrance

Last updated 18:31, 16 April 2024

