Jack Kennedy in red-hot form as he teams up with Gordon Elliott for Sligo double

Firm Footings laid the foundations for a Friday double for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy as he landed the opening 2m1½f hurdle before Will Do justified his skimpy odds in the 3m1½f maiden hurdle.

Kennedy has now been successful on eight of his last 17 rides as he lays his own foundations for another crack at the Irish jump jockeys' championship.

A close-up sixth to Iroko in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham in March, Firm Footings made a winning seasonal reappearance in gutsy fashion and repelled the challenge of odds-on favourite Horantzau D'Airy by a length and a quarter. The further he went, the better he looked, so he might go up in trip when he is sent over fences.

Will Do is a relentless galloper and those who took the short odds of 2-5 didn't have an anxious moment as the Cork bumper winner was always in command on the way to a six-and-a-half-length victory over 22-1 outsider Insouciant Dallier.

Elliott said of his two winners: "Firm Footings is a good solid horse with a great attitude and he dug deep. When he steps up in trip down the line, he should develop into a nice staying chaser.

"Will Do is a good stayer. He loves galloping and he showed that when he won his bumper at Cork and although he looked beaten a few times there, he still managed to win it. He's a nice horse going forward and hopefully he will win plenty of races."

Read more:

'There's a racing god and he's smiling down on us' - Mole Court sparks emotional scenes for family in dark times

Kenny Alexander enjoys first Flat winner in Honeysuckle silks as Bengurion strikes on debut for Charlie Johnston

David Menuisier's purple patch continues as Tamfana headlines stakes-race double and sparks Classic dreams

Sign up here . Bet £10 and get £30. Credited as 3 x £10 bets. 18+. Play safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding virtual markets). Further terms apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.