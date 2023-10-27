Kenny Alexander enjoys first Flat winner in Honeysuckle silks as Bengurion strikes on debut for Charlie Johnston

Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
Kenny Alexander's silks are synonymous with 13-time Grade 1-winning hurdler Honeysuckle but the high-profile owner enjoyed a first Flat success when debutante Bengurion landed the 6f fillies' novice.

The daughter of Invincible Army cost €65,000 as a yearling and is trained by Charlie Johnston. She was well positioned by Rossa Ryan, tracking favourite Catherine Parr through the race before picking up well in the straight to score by three-quarters of a length.

Peter Molony, racing manager to Alexander, said: "Mark Johnston bought a couple of yearlings for Kenny last year and Bengurion was the first to run, so this was a lovely start and she did it nicely.

"Kenny loves his jump racing and buying a couple of horses for the Flat was something to keep him involved in the summer. He didn't buy any yearlings this year and it's not something that is likely to grow."

Ryan completed a 27-1 double on 1m4f handicap winner Upepo, who initiated a 65-1 double for Tony Carroll with stablemate Neptune Legend winning the mile handicap under William Carson.

Ton up

David Probert rode his 100th winner of the year aboard Mart in the 6f nursery, taking his record to 2-2 for Dylan Cunha, before sealing a 75-1 double when scoring on the Andrew Balding-trained Secret Satire in the mile fillies' novice.

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 27 October 2023Last updated 15:14, 27 October 2023
