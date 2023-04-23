Jack Coulson ends wait for a winner as Forever A Dove strikes on hurdles debut

Trainer Jack Coulson celebrated his first winner in almost a year after Forever A Dove struck in style on her hurdling debut.

Coulson considered pulling the 14-1 shot out of the second division of the mares' maiden hurdle due to easing ground, but was glad he didn't as the five-year-old swept to a three-length victory under Toby Wynne, providing the trainer with his first success in 326 days.

"We're thrilled. She absolutely deserved it because she's hit the goalposts a few times," Coulson said.

"She travels so well and has a really potent turn of foot for her level, but we were in doubt of running due to the ground.

"She wants it quicker, so I think there's still a bit of improvement there. Considering a few things went wrong, with traffic and some sticky jumping, the fact she managed to win is a good sign."

Coulson, a former amateur jockey who took out a training licence in 2017, has wound down his winter team in favour of directing his focus towards the summer and has a squad of 30 runners ready for the new campaign.

"We've had a bit of a rough time and we don't really have the ammunition for the winter, but when it comes to the spring and summer we want make hay while the sun shines," he said.

"Everyone in racing works really hard but especially my team. This is really good for them and I think now heading into the summer we can keep adding to today's success."

