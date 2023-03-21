'I've got plenty to run' - Olly Murphy in no hurry to slow down after seventh winner of the week

Olly Murphy has no plans to slow down as his red-hot form continued when he completed a double on the card to make it seven winners from 11 runners this week.

Fiston De Becon kickstarted the day in style with victory in the opening 2m2½f handicap hurdle. It was quickly followed by The Same justifying favouritism by 11 lengths in the 2m4½f maiden hurdle.

Murphy said: "They’re all in good nick. I was very careful running horses on quick ground when we had no rain. Now I’ve got plenty of horses to run and they’re very well in themselves.

“We’re trying to run as many as we can while there’s still a bit of moisture in the ground. We have some nice young horses coming through and we’re in good form so long may it continue.”

Together with Go Dante and Indeevar Bleu winning at Wetherby under Sean Bowen, Murphy was celebrating seven winners in the space of 48 hours and now has 13 victories from the past fortnight.

Derham’s delight

Harry Derham moved a step closer to hitting double figures in his debut season as Bella Civena landed the 2m½f junior hurdle.

The former Paul Nicholls assistant has now recorded nine wins from 36 runners as his four-year-old filly finished three lengths clear of Tintintin on her first career start.

Huge shock

There was an upset in the closing 2m7f novice handicap hurdle as 40-1 shot Country Kitten cruised to a four-length victory.

Trained by Max Young, who was enjoying a tenth career win, the eight-year-old mare got off the mark under rules for the first time since a point-to-point success at Ballynoe last year.

