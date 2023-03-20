Watch: bumper 2023 Cheltenham Festival review featuring Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead | The Front Page

Join Lee Mottershead, James Stevens, Chris Cook and Paul Kealy as they look back at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

Paul Kealy kicks things off by discussing a sensational day one on Tuesday, which featured Constitution Hill's stunning Champion Hurdle triumph and was followed by one of the moments of the week when Honeysuckle won the Mares' Hurdle.

James Stevens covers day two and Energumene's easy success in the Champion Chase, while Chris reflects on Sire Du Berlais' 33-1 upset in the Stayers' Hurdle.

Finally, Lee analyses the amazing performance from Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup, which rounded off another special festival in style.

