Minella Indo, Conflated and Galvin possible opponents - but Cheltenham test should be 'ideal' for National hope Gesskille

Randox Grand National hope Gesskille will have his first start over the cross-country fences at Cheltenham on Friday in an intriguing contest that could feature Gold Cup hero Minella Indo and fellow Grade 1 winners Conflated and Galvin.

The seven-year-old produced a career-best performance over the National fences when defeating Percussion last month and is one of 17 entered for the 3m5½f Glenfarclas Crystal Cup (3.00).

Friday’s contest represents a significant step up in trip for the eight-time winner, but joint-trainer Oliver Greenall holds no concerns on that score for the son of Network, who ran Ashtown Lad close over 3m2f in the Becher Chase last year.

He said: "It should be ideal. He obviously won over two and a half miles last time, but he should be able to stay well – especially on the cross-country course. I don’t think he’ll have a problem with the trip. He also handles any ground really."

Gesskille is a top-priced 6-1 for his Cheltenham assignment and success would see the 40-1 still available about him for the Grand National quickly shrink.

Greenall said: "We were debating whether or not the National is the right thing, but if he was to get in then we’d go for it. He loves the fences and he’d cope with better ground if it was nicer in the spring.

"He stayed well in the Becher last year and we’d like to go for the National if he went up a few pounds. If not, we’ll probably go back to France with him.

"The National is always fresh ground, even if it is soft. It was nice ground when he ran in the Grand Sefton and the cross-country will be the same because it doesn’t get loads of racing and it doesn’t get cut up."

