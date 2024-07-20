'I've always missed riding here' - Hong Kong star Vincent Ho rides first British winner since 2019

Vincent Ho wasted no time in reacquainting himself with a British winner's enclosure as he steered Love De Vega to victory in the mile handicap on just his second ride since coming over from Hong Kong on Friday night.

Ho struck up a successful partnership with Mark Johnston in his two previous stints in Britain, winning five times in 17 rides, and made a great start for his son Charlie when shooting clear in the final furlong on Love De Vega to score by three and a half lengths.

"It was a very straightforward ride – I put him in second position and just kept kicking," Ho, who was riding his first winner at the track, told Racing TV.

"After the line I couldn't pull him up. He's a fit, strong horse and can probably go a little bit further because this track goes uphill a bit but in the last three furlongs he just kept going."

The 34-year-old, who was last seen on a British racecourse in 2019, was having the first rides of a month-long spell in Britain, as he prepares to ride for Johnston at Glorious Goodwood, which starts on July 30.

He had planned to make a similar trip over a year ago but suffered a bad fall when riding in Japan and had to miss it.

"I've always missed riding here," Ho added. "I was supposed to be here for Goodwood last year as well but unfortunately I got an injury in Japan.

"I want to do it this summer and I'd rather ride here first and then head to Japan afterwards. I always love and enjoy riding here. Whenever I go back to Hong Kong I always improve as a rider, so it really helps me a lot."

Invincible Love couldn't land a blow on his debut in division two of the 6f novice for Ho, while his other mount, Yippee, finished sixth in the 1m4f handicap.

