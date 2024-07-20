'How on earth is he 16-1?' - David Jennings answers the burning questions ahead of a jam-packed Saturday

What's the big story?

A Classic at the Curragh and not just any Classic, a Classic where the unstoppable Flat force meets the immovable jumps object. It is Aidan O'Brien versus Willie Mullins.

The Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.40) was won by the mighty Enable in 2017 and Snowfall did the big British-Irish Oaks double in 2021 as well, but there is no Ezeliya in the line-up so the feat cannot be completed in 2024.

The absence of the recently retired Epsom heroine has blown the Irish Oaks wide open, and that picture became even murkier when Ryan Moore was jocked up on Content rather than ante-post favourite Port Fairy . Both have big chances as the Ballydoyle stable seeks a record-extending eighth win in the race.

Lope De Lilas , who won her Leopardstown maiden in the colours of Mullins' wife Jackie, will now carry the increasingly familiar silks of Wathnan Racing with James Doyle aboard. She could be anything.

There is also a tasty international flavour to the occasion with France represented by the Gavin Hernon-trained Dare To Dream , while War Chimes , Lava Stream and You Got To Me make up a strong British team.

Who wins the Irish Oaks?

Port Fairy. You can set your watch by her and my guess is that by 3.43pm she will have provided Wayne Lordan with his first win in the race. She settles, she's uncomplicated, she's tough and she knows how to pull stuff out of the fire, as we saw in the Ribblesdale. Those are all characteristics I like in my fillies.

Port Fairy (Ryan Moore) beats Lava Stream in the Ribblesdale Stakes Ascot 20.6.24 Pic: Edward Whitaker Credit: Edward Whitaker

What's the bet of the day?

Be patient and wait for Rajindri in the 7f handicap (7.45 ) at Doncaster.

She travelled beautifully through the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot but, just as Kieran Shoemark was about to press the accelerator, he got a hefty bump from Victoria Falls to his right.

The Tom Clover-trained filly officially finished tenth, but she was value for getting much closer than that and, back over the trip of her three previous victories, she ought to take the world of beating off a mark of 84. She's the best bet anywhere on Saturday.

What's the lay of the day?

Content in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.40 ). She has so many questions to answer and I'm not sure she will come up with all the right answers. She's favourite, but she looks a very vulnerable one to me.

Who wins the Weatherbys Super Sprint (3.35)

It looked to me like Vingegaard had more natural speed than anything else in the Windsor Castle. He was in his comfort zone the whole way but was caught on the wrong side. He should be favourite here.

Anything else for jumps fans?

How on earth is Castel Gandolfo 16-1 for the Unibet Daily Industry Best Prices Summer Handicap Hurdle (2.40) at Market Rasen?

He was second in the race last year off 123 and is 6lb lower now. Two of his best three RPRs have come at the track and he had a lovely prep here last month. He's a corking each-way bet.

ITV Racing schedule

1.50 Newbury: Get Best Odds Guaranteed At BetVictor Steventon Stakes. 1m2f

2.05 Market Rasen: Unibet Moneyback As Cash Races Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f

2.25 Newbury: Mettal UK Handicap, 2m½f

2.40 Market Rasen: Unibet Daily Industry Best Prices Summer Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f

3.00 Newbury: Fidelity Energy Hackwood Stakes, 6f

3.15 Market Rasen: Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase, 2m5½f

3.35 Newbury: Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes, 5f

