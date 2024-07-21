'It's very welcome' - trainer ends two-year wait for winner at Newton Abbot

Trainer David Rees expressed his relief after yard stalwart Karannelle ended the stable's two-year wait for a winner in division one of the 2m2½f handicap hurdle.

The nine-year-old, who was making her 37th start for Rees and 51st overall, scored for the first time since July 2022 under James Bowen. Her victory at Market Rasen two years ago was also the trainer’s last success and he was delighted to end his drought.

"We’ve not had a winner for a while," he said. "We’ve had a few horses who needed a handicap mark and with these novices you’ve got to run them and run them to get a mark to win off.

"We’ve had too many of them like that since Covid and we’ve also lost a few owners. It’s nice to have horses like her in the yard to get us out of the dirt. It's very welcome and James said he was never in doubt."

Rees praised the steer from Bowen. He previously rode Karannelle when down the field in a handicap hurdle at Chepstow in October 2021.

He added: "She’s been coming down in the weights, which has obviously helped. She is what she is, but the weight has told.

"She’ll go up and it’ll be hard work again, but it was a masterclass ride from James. He was ultra cool and she was up in distance. It’s all part of a good run."

Up and running

Grove Road struck at the third time of asking for James Owen when landing the 3m2½f handicap hurdle.

Ridden by Sean Bowen, the eight-year-old justified 11-4 favouritism when defeating Saint Bibiana by a head.

Read these next:

'A great relief and immensely satisfying' - Hector Crouch celebrates Group 1 breakthrough in Irish Oaks with Sunday barbecue

Market Rasen credits ITV docuseries for increased crowd on Summer Plate day on Saturday

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.