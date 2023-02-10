Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:00 Kempton

'It's the best season we've ever had' - Love Actually maintains Keiran Burke feelgood factor

Love Actually:
Love Actually (noseband) gets the better of Pass Me By (right) and Baddesley (second right)Credit: Alan Crowhurst
Play7 ran
14:00 Kempton3m Chase, Handicap Novice
Distance: 3mClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Love Actually
    fav3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Pass Me By
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Baddesley
    12/1

Love Actually extended her unbeaten record over fences in the 3m novice handicap chase under Harry Kimber to help trainer Keiran Burke reach a career-best prize-money total. 

Kimber was back on board Love Actually, having missed her chase debut success at Taunton in December during his recovery from a small laceration to his spleen. The seven-year-old mare edged out Pass Me By and Baddesley here in a thrilling three-way tussle, giving the 3lb conditional his first winner since returning from that injury

“That’s a massive step up from Taunton,” said Burke. “She jumped well today. She wasn’t quite right last season. She had colic and things like that every now and then, so we looked after her a fair bit. We probably should have gone chasing with her last season but that was always in the back of my mind.”

Burke’s 17th winner of the season broke the £100,000 prize-money barrier for the campaign, surpassing his previous best season in 2011-12, which was largely down to the exploits of his Cheltenham Festival winner Hunt Ball.

The Dorset trainer added: “It’s the best season we’ve ever had. My previous best was ten winners.”

Killer Kane: struck on the card for the second year in a row
Killer Kane: struck on the card for the second year in a rowCredit: Edward Whitaker

Love Actually’s race was won last year by Killer Kane, who was on target on the card again. Brendan Powell guided Joe Tizzard’s eight-year-old to a comfortable success in the 3m feature handicap chase.

Bear makes amends

Sami Bear had unseated Freddie Gordon when leading at the final hurdle at Wincanton last Thursday but the pair made amends to justify 5-2 favouritism in the 2m5f handicap hurdle for the jockey’s father Chris.

Read these next:

Galopin for glory? Weighing up the key contenders for the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup 

'I'd miss out on all the fun' - Michael Buckley resisting big offers for Constitution Hill 

Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 10 February 2023Last updated 18:37, 10 February 2023
icon
14:00 KemptonPlay
Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase (GBB Race)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Love Actually
    fav3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Pass Me By
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Baddesley
    12/1
more inReports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inReports