'It's the best season we've ever had' - Love Actually maintains Keiran Burke feelgood factor

Love Actually extended her unbeaten record over fences in the 3m novice handicap chase under Harry Kimber to help trainer Keiran Burke reach a career-best prize-money total.

Kimber was back on board Love Actually, having missed her chase debut success at Taunton in December during his recovery from a small laceration to his spleen. The seven-year-old mare edged out Pass Me By and Baddesley here in a thrilling three-way tussle, giving the 3lb conditional his first winner since .

“That’s a massive step up from Taunton,” said Burke. “She jumped well today. She wasn’t quite right last season. She had colic and things like that every now and then, so we looked after her a fair bit. We probably should have gone chasing with her last season but that was always in the back of my mind.”

Burke’s 17th winner of the season broke the £100,000 prize-money barrier for the campaign, surpassing his previous best season in 2011-12, which was largely down to the exploits of his Cheltenham Festival winner Hunt Ball.

The Dorset trainer added: “It’s the best season we’ve ever had. My previous best was ten winners.”

Killer Kane: struck on the card for the second year in a row Credit: Edward Whitaker

Love Actually’s race was won last year by Killer Kane, who was on target on the card again. Brendan Powell guided Joe Tizzard’s eight-year-old to a comfortable success in the 3m feature handicap chase.

Bear makes amends

Sami Bear had unseated Freddie Gordon when leading at the final hurdle at Wincanton last Thursday but the pair made amends to justify 5-2 favouritism in the 2m5f handicap hurdle for the jockey’s father Chris.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.