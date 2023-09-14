'It's something different and a great bit of fun' - Jack Quinlan strikes in Jump Jockeys Derby

Persistence paid off for Jack Quinlan as the Newmarket-based rider landed the Jump Jockeys Derby aboard Cardano on his sixth ride at Epsom.

Cardano had been winless in 15 starts since scoring for Ian Williams at Lingfield in February 2021, but he was in the winner’s enclosure for Ben Brookhouse for the first time here on his first start after wind surgery.

“I actually enjoyed that today as my previous rides in the race have been a bit hairy and nothing has really gone to plan so it is nice to get a win on the board,” Quinlan told the Jockey Club.

“My nerves weren’t really going at the end when the others started coming at me as I knew I had a bit of horse left.

“I just hoped they would get to him and not rush past. I had the horse left – he just needed a bit of company."

He added: “Us jump jockeys relish these fun races around here, York and Goodwood as we all want to have a go in them.

“It's completely different to winning at places like Ascot and Aintree, but there is a fantastic atmosphere and a great crowd here.”

Quinlan rode Brookhouse’s highest-profile winner Aslukgoes in a Listed bumper at Newbury in February, and the jockey said: "I'm very lucky being placed in Newmarket as I pick up the odd ride in them from Newmarket trainers, but it's something different and a great bit of fun. Long may it continue."

Cardano is owned by Brookhouse's father Roger, and the trainer said: "Jack gave him a super ride and kept it very simple.

“I tried to win the Ladies Amateur Derby with one of my dad’s but that didn’t quite go to plan. However, we have managed to now win a Derby with this lad. He's a family friend and a legend.”

Simcock strikes

Change For Good made a successful debut under Callum Shepherd in the 7f novice to provide David Simcock with his first two-year-old winner of the season.

