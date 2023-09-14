Racing Post logo
14:05 Ffos Las

'They think I'm God!' - Heartrate drifts from 5-4 to 13-2 and wins for new pub syndicate

Mark Loughnane: taking great pride in his son Billy's flying start
Mark Loughnane: trainer's Heartrate made a successful stable debut Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Play5 ran
14:05 Ffos Las6f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 6fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Heartrate
    13/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Unlimited Data
    11/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1The Cruising Lord
    fav5/4

Heartrate defied a substantial drift in the market to make a successful stable debut for Mark Loughnane in the 6f handicap.

The three-year-old was bought for 22,000gns after getting off the mark at the eighth attempt for Kieran Cotter in a Tipperary maiden in May and made an instant impact for new connections.

"He drifted from 5-4 to 13-2 and we couldn't get our head around it as we thought he'd go well,” said Loughnane. “I liked the look of him at the sales, he's a big, strong horse and has plenty of form, including on the all-weather.”

The son of Dragon Pulse is owned by regulars in the Horn And Trumpet pub in Kidderminster, including Loughnane's landlord Steve Mares.

Loughnane said: “For many of the owners involved it's their first runner and first winner, so they think I'm God! 

"He was bought as a fun horse and we'll keep him going through the year. He looked good in what probably wasn't the strongest race for the grade.”

Heartrate's jockey Luke Morris completed a 535-1 treble, winning on the Daniel and Claire Kubler-trained Silver Leaf in the 7½f fillies’ maiden and the George Baker-trained Ceilidh in the 7½f handicap.

Fund follows up

Hedge Fund made a successful handicap debut at Wolverhampton this month and followed up in the 5f nursery for Lewis Edmunds and William Muir and Chris Grassick. They sealed a double when Honeymooner won the 1m2f handicap.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 14 September 2023Last updated 17:47, 14 September 2023
icon
