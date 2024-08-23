‘It’s our record number of winners by some way’ - Daniel and Claire Kubler continue impressive year with Drusilla

Daniel and Claire Kubler continued their career-best season after Drusilla broke her maiden at the fifth attempt in the 1m2f handicap.

The three-year-old daughter of Saxon Warrior had beaten only four rivals home out of 39 across four previous runs, but she made all to win by a length and a quarter.

The victory marked a 33rd success of 2024 for the stable, seven more than their previous best effort achieved in 2022.

"Things are going great and we're working at 19 per cent for the year, so we'll take that,” said Daniel Kubler. "It's our record number of winners by some way and we're going from strength to strength.

"I think she preferred the softer ground. It was more of a stamina test and she'll stay further in time."

The Lambourn-based yard sends Andaleep to the concluding 1m2½f handicap on the final day of York's Ebor meeting and Kubler is hopeful of another good run after three second-place finishes in a row.

"He's in fantastic form and it's amazing that an eight-year-old is putting up career-best starts," he said. "It's a competitive race and it's frustrating he's drawn widest of all in 17, but he won well there last summer and he seems to like that track."

Exciting Elixir

An hour before Bradsell won the Nunthorpe Stakes at York, Archie Watson got himself on the board when Eternal Elixir struck in the 7½f novice stakes.

Making his second career start, the 60,000gns son of Shaman justified 10-11 favouritism when pulling three and three-quarter lengths clear under Joshua Bryan.

