'It's lovely' - Seamus Mullins sends out first winner of the season for longstanding owner Ian Bare

Any frustration Seamus Mullins might have felt watching his 13-8 favourite Tique being well beaten was quickly forgotten when Kentford Mallard landed the 3m1½f handicap hurdle for the trainer’s longstanding owner Ian Bare.

Tique could finish only fourth in the 2m mares’ maiden hurdle, won by On Se Calme, before Kentford Mallard recorded her fifth career success under Micheal Nolan.

Bare has had horses with Mullins for more than 30 years, but Kentford Mallard is the first winner the trainer has sent out in the owner-breeder’s chocolate, white and orange silks this season.

“I’ve had a long association with Ian,” Mullins said. “He was my first owner and he’s stuck by me for all my training career. We had Kentford Grebe win the mares’ final at Newbury many, many years ago.

“Ian is well on the wrong side of 90 now and I had a lovely conversation with him after the race on the phone. Sadly, he’s not able to travel to the races much these days but it’s lovely. He’s been a great supporter of mine.”

Instant impact

Success on On Se Calme kickstarted a double for Gavin Sheehan, who helped Fenney Brook make a successful stable debut for Katy Price. Fenney Brook won twice for Henry Daly before being sold for £4,000 last month and the seven-year-old’s new connections recouped that fee when she took the 2m3½f mares’ handicap hurdle.

Quick turnaround

Top Cloud was winless in five starts for Chris Grant but the six-year-old followed up last week’s successful stable debut for Robbie Llewellyn at Stratford in the 2m5½f handicap hurdle. The six-year-old could bid to complete a ten-day hat-trick after being declared at Wincanton on Thursday.

