Rough And Tough lives up to his name as he justifies favouritism for the second time in 24 hours for trainer Mick Mulvany

Mick Mulvany is enjoying his best season on the Flat and took his tally to 19 when Rough And Tough provided the second leg of a double for the Meath trainer, following up just 24 hours after shedding his maiden tag at the same venue.

The three-year-old had justified 100-30 favouritism in a 1m1½f heavy-ground handicap on Monday, and was dropping a furlong in trip a day later under a 7lb penalty. However, it was deja vu as he was backed into 100-30 favouritism once again and displayed all the resolution that is typical of a Mulvany-trained horse, muscling his way up the straight under Ben Coen to record a three-and-a-half-length victory over the Tim Doyle-trained Silkies Sib.

Mulvany said: "He is a good little horse and he's really strengthening into himself. Ben said he travelled really well and quickened up as he liked.

"He said not to run him on anything but that ground, he said he handles it really well. He showed on Monday he can stay the trip and he will probably get a mile and a half in time. He's been a different horse in the last couple of months – it took him a while to fill into his frame, but it's hopefully onwards and upwards now.

"Even though he's run a good few times, he doesn't have much mileage on the clock so hopefully he'll grow into a nice horse."

Mulvany also saddled the winner of the opening nursery when 7-2 favourite Dont Do Dramas put in a similarly stout display to score by half a length under Billy Lee.

Alpheratz aces it

Alpheratz confirmed herself a promising type for trainer Joe Murphy when easing to a cosy success in the 1m½f fillies' maiden.

The two-year-old had been an eyecatching second on her debut at Thurles this month, and the well-backed 11-8 shot raced exuberantly in the early stages before putting the race to bed with an electric turn of foot after the two-furlong pole, coming home a length and a half ahead of Joseph O'Brien's newcomer Galileo Dame.

Big wins for Harrington

Jessica Harrington finished with a flourish by landing wide-margin victories in the last two races on the card.

Feathertop got off the mark at the fourth attempt in the 1m1½f maiden for fillies and mares in some style, rocketing to a 12-length success under Shane Foley, while Queen Of Seduction and Keithen Kennedy ran out seven-length winners of the 1m4f handicap, the final Flat race of the year at the track.

Lucky 13 for Angel

Angel On Fire produced a 33-1 shock in the 1m½f three-year-old-plus handicap for trainer Paul McEnery, shedding her maiden tag at the 13th attempt under Cian MacRedmond.

Trained locally in Dunnamaggin, McEnery's five-year-old relished the heavy ground and pounced late to deny Pink Socks by a neck.

