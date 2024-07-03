'It's been a really difficult time' - boost for Katie Scott after staff injury as Jumeira Vision continues good form

The Katie Scott stable was given a boost as Jumeira Vision got the Ursa Major Racing silks back in the winner's enclosure for the second time in six days.

The syndicate have raised £500 for one of Scott's staff members, who suffered an injury in an incident on Thursday and is now recovering at home. It celebrated Thaki winning at Hamilton that evening before Jumeira Vision followed up a 50-1 victory with a hard-fought success under Sam James.

Craig Talbot, the syndicate's manager, said: "It's been a really difficult time for Katie so for us to have a winner for her is wonderful. It's been tough but the stable have really been clicking which is good. We had a collection and raised £500, it's important to recognise everyone that goes into the game."

The front-running Jumeira Vision was joined by Scarriff in the final half-furlong before fighting back to win by a neck.

"Sam James gave him a wonderful ride, he was very tough but Sam did think he had a bit left in the tank at the finish," Talbot said.

"We had five winners last month and it's good to get July off to a winning start. It was a bit of a shock when Jumeira Vision won last time, although Katie has always said he works well at home. It's more that the conditions haven't been right until now."

