Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 TipperaryHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 TipperaryHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:15 Thirsk

'He's a smart horse' - impressive wide-margin winner one to watch for Karl Burke

Karl Burke at Doncaster this weekend
Karl Burke: enjoyed Thirsk success with Thunder RunCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play8 ran
15:15 ThirskFlat Turf
Distance: 1mClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Thunder Run
    5/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2The Reverend
    fav10/11
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Appeal To Glory
    50/1

Karl Burke suggests Thunder Run could prove a smart talent for the second half of the season after registering an impressive victory in the mile novice.

The three-year-old stepped forward from a debut effort full of promise at Wetherby last month. He lost to the William Haggas-trained Tiaraqueen but had the measure of her stablemate The Reverend when quickening away to win by four and a quarter lengths under Daniel Tudhope.

The 5-4 shot Thunder Run was winning a race won by subsequent Royal Ascot hero English Oak 12 months ago.

Burke told Racing TV: "He was entitled to improve a lot from his first run. We had loads of excuses at Wetherby, he was slow away and drawn wide, and William's horse got the run of the race. I felt we were unlucky not to win.

"He's quite a relaxed horse and he quickened up well when Danny asked him. I'd say it was a good performance and he's a smart horse. Danny likes him and I'd say we can go upwards from here."

The victory was the middle leg of a treble for Tudhope, who also won the 1m6f handicap on The Crafty Mole and division two of the 7f handicap on Petra Celera.

Surprise success

Michael and David Easterby enjoyed a second two-year-old winner of the season as Alpha Magic scored at 40-1 in the 6f novice under Billy Garritty.

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

West Country correspondent

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
15:15 ThirskPlay
British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Thunder Run
    5/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2The Reverend
    fav10/11
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Appeal To Glory
    50/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers