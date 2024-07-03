'He's a smart horse' - impressive wide-margin winner one to watch for Karl Burke

Karl Burke suggests Thunder Run could prove a smart talent for the second half of the season after registering an impressive victory in the mile novice.

The three-year-old stepped forward from a debut effort full of promise at Wetherby last month. He lost to the William Haggas-trained Tiaraqueen but had the measure of her stablemate The Reverend when quickening away to win by four and a quarter lengths under Daniel Tudhope.

The 5-4 shot Thunder Run was winning a race won by subsequent Royal Ascot hero English Oak 12 months ago.

Burke told Racing TV: "He was entitled to improve a lot from his first run. We had loads of excuses at Wetherby, he was slow away and drawn wide, and William's horse got the run of the race. I felt we were unlucky not to win.

"He's quite a relaxed horse and he quickened up well when Danny asked him. I'd say it was a good performance and he's a smart horse. Danny likes him and I'd say we can go upwards from here."

The victory was the middle leg of a treble for Tudhope, who also won the 1m6f handicap on The Crafty Mole and division two of the 7f handicap on Petra Celera .

Surprise success

Michael and David Easterby enjoyed a second two-year-old winner of the season as Alpha Magic scored at 40-1 in the 6f novice under Billy Garritty.

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.