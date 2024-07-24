'It's been a long time coming' - Diarmuid Moloney ends long wait for winner with polished ride on Freddie Robdal

Diarmuid Moloney bridged a long gap since his last winner when he steered Freddie Robdal to victory for Henry de Bromhead in the 2m handicap chase, forming the first leg of a double for the trainer.

On his first ride for De Bromhead, Moloney was patient on the seven-year-old, who jumped the last in third but was still travelling powerfully. He then produced a thunderous finishing effort to run down Bocelli's Voice and extend away by three lengths.

After steering home his first winner since April 2023, Moloney told Racing TV: "It's been a long time coming. I got hurt and I couldn't get going again but thanks to Henry. You just need the good horses.

"Henry said to hunt away and I just counted to five. He picked up lovely and winged the last and landed running."

De Bromhead also landed the 2m3½f beginners' chase with Kudasheva, ridden by Rachael Blackmore

Sphagnum powers home



Sphagnum got back to winning ways in the 3m1½f handicap chase when staying on powerfully to defeat favourite Sea Aster by two and three-quarter lengths for trainer Shane Broderick.

Ridden by Dillon Maxwell, the seven-year-old jumped the last in unison with Sea Aster before his stamina kicked in to excellent effect and he ran out a commanding 7-1 winner.

This was the fourth win of his career and his first since June last year.

