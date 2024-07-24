Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:20 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:20 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:28 Wexford

'It's been a long time coming' - Diarmuid Moloney ends long wait for winner with polished ride on Freddie Robdal

Diarmuid Moloney: first success since April 2023 on Freddie Robdal
Diarmuid Moloney: first success since April 2023 on Freddie RobdalCredit: Patrick McCann
Play7 ran
15:28 WexfordChase Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Freddie Robdal
    7/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Bocelli's Voice
    fav11/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Sadies Diamond
    6/1

Diarmuid Moloney bridged a long gap since his last winner when he steered Freddie Robdal to victory for Henry de Bromhead in the 2m handicap chase, forming the first leg of a double for the trainer.

On his first ride for De Bromhead, Moloney was patient on the seven-year-old, who jumped the last in third but was still travelling powerfully. He then produced a thunderous finishing effort to run down Bocelli's Voice and extend away by three lengths.

After steering home his first winner since April 2023, Moloney told Racing TV: "It's been a long time coming. I got hurt and I couldn't get going again but thanks to Henry. You just need the good horses.

"Henry said to hunt away and I just counted to five. He picked up lovely and winged the last and landed running."

De Bromhead also landed the 2m3½f beginners' chase with Kudasheva, ridden by Rachael Blackmore

Sphagnum powers home

Sphagnum got back to winning ways in the 3m1½f handicap chase when staying on powerfully to defeat favourite Sea Aster by two and three-quarter lengths for trainer Shane Broderick.

Ridden by Dillon Maxwell, the seven-year-old jumped the last in unison with Sea Aster before his stamina kicked in to excellent effect and he ran out a commanding 7-1 winner. 

This was the fourth win of his career and his first since June last year.

Read these next:

'The step up in trip seemed to help' - gamble landed after Moore handicapper backed into 5-2 from 14-1 

'Mum’s really excited about it' - Chuti Manika on target as Johnstons prepare for busy week 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
15:28 WexfordPlay
Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Freddie Robdal
    7/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Bocelli's Voice
    fav11/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Sadies Diamond
    6/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers