'It’s a syndicate going places' - Royal Ascot-winning combination strike again with Rogue Lightning

The decision to drop Rogue Millennium back in trip at Royal Ascot paid off for Tom Clover and The Rogues Gallery Syndicate, and they successfully utilised the same tactic with Rogue Lightning in the 5f handicap.

Gelded since finishing ninth in a Newmarket handicap over six furlongs when last seen in May, Rogue Lightning travelled well in a first-time hood under Robert Havlin and scored by two lengths.

“Gelding him, applying the hood and and the drop back to five furlongs seems to have helped him just relax a bit,” said Clover.

“Carrie Browning rides him every day and she also rides Rogue Millennium. She’s got him back fit and deserves a lot of the credit.

“Rogue Lightning has always been a horse with lots of ability and it’s nice to see him show some of his full potential today."

Rogue Millennium won the Duke of Cambridge Stakes last month for The Rogues Gallery Syndicate and Clover added: “I’m really pleased for all the Rogues and their patience.

“They’ve been with me almost since I started and they’re from all parts of the country. It’s a syndicate going places and it’s nice to have another nice horse for them.”

Havlin had earlier helped John and Thady Gosden’s Sweet William get off the mark at the fourth attempt in the feature 1m4f novice.

Board back to winning ways

Alec Voikhansky steered The Big Board to win at Leicester prior to Richard Hannon's filly finishing 11th in the Palace of Holyroodhouse under Oisin Murphy, and the combination made it two from two in the 5f fillies’ handicap.

