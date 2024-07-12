'It's a massive moment for me' - Harry Davies lights up the July festival with first Group win on Arabian Dusk

Harry Davies celebrated a breakthrough first success in Group company when Arabian Dusk broke her maiden in style in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on day two of the July festival.

The 19-year-old rider has been a regular feature among the Simon and Ed Crisford ranks this season and repaid their faith with a silky smooth ride to put champion jockey William Buick in the shade on runner-up Mountain Breeze.

Like many of her stablemates, Arabian Dusk has come out of a quiet spell in great order and was stepping up on a recent third in Listed company over course and distance last month to complete a swift double for the yard after the opening-race triumph of Involvement.

Always on the pace from a stands' side draw, the daughter of Havana Grey mixed it for much of the trip with 15-8 favourite Heavens Gate, who was bringing strong Royal Ascot form to the 6f contest having finished third in the Albany, before asserting coming out of the Dip.

Harry Davies: "It's a massive moment to get my first Group winner" Credit: Edward Whitaker

The 525,000gns Tattersalls breeze-up purchase had enough up her sleeve to see her off and also deny the late surge of runner-up Mountain Breeze in the Group 2.

Davies highest-profile wins before this were the Chester Cup on Zoffee and two wins at Listed level, including on Meydaan for the Crisfords at Goodwood in May.

A delighted Davies said: "It's a massive moment to get my first Group winner. I'm just delighted to get the opportunity to ride such a classy filly from Simon and Ed and Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa. The whole team at Gainsborough have worked so hard to keep this filly right, and they've always had a lot of faith in her.

"She was a bit unlucky last time when she got a bump at the start and was shuffled back. The slight ease in the ground has enhanced her chances, and to beat the O'Brien filly [Heavens Gate], she must be good. Hopefully there are other big days ahead."

Paddy Power gave Arabian Dusk an opening quote of 25-1 for next year's 1,000 Guineas and joint-trainer Ed Crisford was not ruling out stepping the filly up in trip.

He said: "She's by the right stallion in Havana Grey, who is also the sire of Vandeek, so we're hoping for the double. She has plenty of options including the Prix Morny or the Lowther Stakes, and beyond that there is the Cheveley Park."

Crisfords involved early to kickstart a double

Oisin Murphy was out walking the track before the first and must have liked what he saw on the stands' side as he fired Involvement home on that strip to land the opening 1m2f handicap.

The step up in trip proved key to the colt, who was kicking off a double for the Crisfords and gave a pointer to the health of the Gainsborough Stables team before the reappearance of stable star Vandeek in the Saturday's July Cup.

Involvement did not live up to his name in the Britannia at Royal Ascot on his previous start when he may well have found the ground a bit lively.

Ed Crisford said of the 100-30 favourite: "This is usually a good race, so that was a good performance from Involvement. The step up in trip from a mile has made the difference and this opens up other doors for him, although he's probably out of handicaps after this."

Crisford junior was at England's quarter-final win over Switzerland in Germany last weekend and said: "It's difficult to get tickets, but if Vandeek wins the July Cup I could well get over there [for the final on Sunday]!"

Murphy then doubled up when the well-backed 15-8 favourite Fairbanks toughed it out for Andrew Balding in the 1m6f handicap.

Gold strike

Field Of Gold glittered for the Kieran Shoemark and John and Thady Gosden combination when trouncing his rivals in the prestigious 7f maiden.

A rare Juddmonte purchase who cost €530,000 as a foal, the strapping grey son of Kingman stepped up on his debut third at Doncaster to account for newcomer Starzintheireyes.

Field Of Gold: will be stepped up in trip after his impressive maiden victory Credit: Edward Whitaker

Field Of Gold, who was always on the pace, was doing all of his best work at the finish when scoring by three and a quarter lengths.

John Gosden said of the 9-4 favourite: "He's come forward from Doncaster, where he was not stopping after the line, and it was a similar story today. He's a miler and we'll go to that trip with him next time, whether in a novice or something else."

