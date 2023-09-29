'It's a great start' - Magical Zoe gets season off to a flyer in Listed Mares Hurdle for Henry de Bromhead

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Magical Zoe started what could be a big season when she gave away weight to her rivals to record an authoritative victory in the Listed Pat Walsh Memorial Mares Hurdle, justifying 8-11 favouritism under Adrian Heskin.

The five-year-old was making her seasonal debut after a productive novice campaign in which she won twice, including at Grade 3 level at Down Royal before she fared best of the Irish when finishing second in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last March.

She finished off her season with a fifth-place finish in Grade 1 company at Fairyhouse and made a promising start to this campaign when storming away by four and a quarter lengths, despite a brief scare at the final flight.

Hidden Land ensured there was no hiding place early on as Sean Flanagan took the field along at a brisk gallop, but once she was reeled in, it was clear Heskin was sitting pretty as Magical Zoe loomed up on the outside and jumped the penultimate flight alongsides the Gordon Elliott-trained Say Goodbye.

Heskin's mount asserted despite clambering over the last and galloped clear in commanding fashion with Say Goodbye holding on to second from a staying-on Lady Of The Vale.

De Bromhead said: "It looked like she got a bit tired once she hit the front and Adrian said she took a little blow so hopefully she'll improve but I'm delighted with her.

"She has plenty of options, there's the Listed Grabel Mares Hurdle at Punchestown on Morgiana weekend or she could take on the boys in the Grade 2 hurdle at Down Royal and then try two and a half miles at Leopardstown but I'll speak to the owners and see. We need to see with regards to the spring whether we do stay two and a half miles but I'm delighted with that as it's a great start."

Magical Zoe provided the first leg of a double for De Bromhead, with 8-13 shot Lucky Zebo landing the following handicap hurdle under Rachael Blackmore.

Quevega progeny strikes again

Six-time Cheltenham Festival winner Quevega's progeny show no signs of slowing down as the Willie Mullins-trained Aurora Vega, a sister to Facile Vega, extended her unbeaten record in bumpers to three in the Listed Mares Flat Race over two miles at 8-13.

The Walk In The Park filly coped with testing conditions in admirable fashion and picked up strongly in the closing stages to run out a three-length winner, with Sharp Object staying on into second for John McConnell.

Jockey Patrick Mullins said: "It's magic, what a broodmare. The ground was a bit of a concern. She was a little bit keen but I think she was idling in front and there's more in the tank. She keeps improving.

"I'd be hoping we might aim her at the good bumpers in the spring at the likes of the Dublin Racing Festival, Aintree and Punchestown. There's great prize-money so that's what I'm trying to steer Willie towards anyway!"

