'It's a brilliant experience' - family syndicate in dreamland after first horse Nellie Leylax scores at Haydock

A family from Kirkby in Merseyside were left dreaming of a trip to the St Leger meeting at Doncaster with the first horse they have owned after Nellie Leylax won for the third time in five starts in the 7f nursery.

The Millennial Racing-owned colt carried top weight to victory on heavy ground under Pierre-Louis Jamin and could take up his entry in next month's Group 2 Betfred Champagne Stakes.

"He's entered in the Champagne at Doncaster and if the ground is soft we'll give it a go – why not?" said syndicate member Craig Burkert.

"We paid €20,000 for him and he's won three out of five now. It's a brilliant experience as he's the first horse we've owned. We could own another 20 and might not get one as good."

With six members of the same family in the winning syndicate, the celebrations were vocal after the Tom Dascombe-trained son of Calyx held off the late challenge of Brandaisy to score as the well-backed 8-13 favourite.

Burkert said: "We're from a big family and we've all got the same nan and we named the horse after her. She was called Nellie Leyland and we used her name with a Calyx twist. It's all in her memory and she loved her racing."

On the Lambourn-based Dascombe, who was so prolific at the track when training in Cheshire, Burkert said: "Tom has been great. It's been so interactive from a shareholders' point of view as we get videos of the horse on the gallop and just this morning we got a voice message saying he thought he'd win again. You couldn't ask for more."

Marquand bonus

Fresh from being crowned top rider at Glorious Goodwood, Tom Marquand ended a memorable week with a double and a £10,000 bonus to boot.

Marquand was in inspired form at Goodwood with frontrunning rides on Quickthorn in the Goodwood Cup and Sumo Sam in the Lillie Langtry, but he came from off the pace on the Ed Walker-trained Dark Trooper in the 6f handicap.

Tom Marquand brings up the first leg of his double on Dark Trooper Credit: John Grossick

The jockey produced a similar ride on 12-1 chance In The Breeze in the 1m2f handicap for trainer Mick Appleby.

"It's been an amazing week, things have come together that might not have and it's been fun," said Marquand. "It's a tough job, with a lot of miles and stuff like that, and it's important to make sure you take pleasure out of it."

Marquand received the bonus, available at all six Sunday Series fixtures, for amassing the most points at the penultimate fixture.

Beckett streak goes on

Ralph Beckett, the top trainer at Goodwood, registered a double of his own, with both winners ridden by Hector Crouch.

Forever Blue brought up the first leg in the 6f maiden before Nigiri landed the fillies' handicap.

After his first success on Forever Blue – the only filly in the maiden – Crouch said: "She's a really likeable type. Ralph was bullish and thought she knew enough to come and win and he was right. Ralph is in great form and I'm lucky to be a small part of the team."

