'He’ll get an entry for the Champions Sprint' - Mitbaahy lands Listed Queensferry prize for Roger Varian

On the surface it may have looked like more than a little faith was needed to believe Mitbaahy could claim the Listed Queensferry Stakes, given he had finished no better than fifth in three starts this year and no closer than four lengths behind the winner each time.

However, Roger Varian has not built his stable into one of the most powerful in the nation without a subtle appreciation of performances and a good dollop of foresight.

As such, Mitbaahy’s length success at 10-1 was less a surprise for the trainer and more the result that should be expected on what was his first opportunity to shine in 2023.

“We put a line through his last performance at Newbury when he was drawn on the wrong side of the track,” said Varian. “He’d also been on the wrong side at Haydock, while he also ran better than his finishing position at Ascot.

"So while his form figures weren’t that flattering, his runs had been better than they looked.”

Mitbaahy, who races for owners Hasan Mefareh Alajmi and Fawzi Nass, is likely to step back up in grade. Varian said: “I think winning has opened up some more options for him going into the autumn. He’s in the Sprint Cup at Haydock and I think he’ll get an entry for the Champions Sprint at Ascot too.”

Successful switch

Rob Hornby missed the ride on Alba Longa in the opening 1m4½f handicap due to traffic problems, but his replacement Jim Crowley encountered no issues from a prominent position aboard the even-money favourite.

Crowley told Sky Sports Racing after victory on the Ralph Beckett-trained filly: "She did everything perfectly. I whipped the blind off a fraction too soon so I had to use her for the first 50 yards, but once we got our position I sat and held her together. She clearly loves that ground."

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.