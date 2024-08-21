'It wasn't too much of a shock' - 25-1 maiden winner kickstarts double for in-form Oisin McSweeney

Jockey Oisin McSweeney has enjoyed a fine few days and made it three wins from his last four rides with a double for Kevin Ryan.

Successful at Pontefract's meeting on Sunday, McSweeney won on both his rides at the Cumbrian venue, following up victory on 25-1 shot Magic Basma in the opening fillies' maiden with a win in the 1m3f handicap on Ribble River .

McSweeney said: "I was hopeful coming here today that I could walk away with a winner, but to walk away with two is great."

Magic Basma was largely unconsidered for the 6f maiden, but travelled superbly well under McSweeney before holding off Rogue Sensation by three-quarters of a length.

"It wasn't too much of a shock," McSweeney told Racing TV. "Kevin was pretty hopeful. He said to just take a lead on her and see how we get on, and just make sure she enjoys her first day at school – and she seems to have done that.

"There was a lot of unraced horses in there, but the Roger Varian horse was coming in with a nice bit of form and I was very happy with my filly."

Lauren Young, who finished strongly for fourth behind Ribble River on the Jim Goldie-trained Annandale, was suspended for ten days for failing to take all reasonable measures throughout the race to finish closer.

Gundogan finally scores

Gundogan had finished second on four of his seven starts but left his rivals trailing when belatedly getting off the mark in the 6f novice.

Fitted with blinkers for the first time, the three-year-old travelled stylishly into the race before shooting clear in the final furlong to score by four lengths under Callum Rodriguez.

Gold for Gary

Gary Rutherford saddled his first winner on the Flat when Rebecca's Girl took division two of the 7f handicap under Amie Waugh.

