'It was nice to give him his first winner' - Ian Williams praises Jack Enright after maiden success on Finn Russell
- 1st10Finn Russellfav6/1
- 2nd12Fitz Perfectly7/1
- 3rd5Storymaker13/2
Ian Williams praised Jack Enright after he recorded his first winner under rules when steering Finn Russell to victory in the mile apprentice handicap.
Enright, 22, was having his fifth career ride and enjoyed the landmark moment when the son of Caravaggio rallied late to score by three-quarters of a length from Fitz Perfectly.
Williams said: "It was nice to give the young lad his first winner, and he rode him well. It was a good team effort all round."
It was a second successive all-weather victory for Finn Russell, who has progressed after three runs over hurdles.
Williams added: "He was a real tearaway, and a spell over hurdles has done him the world of good. It taught him to drop his head and breathe a little bit more.
"He was suited by the fierce pace, which allowed him to settle, and he stayed on well. I'm delighted with him."
Williams was narrowly denied a double when Mr Trick lost out by a nose to Star Of Epsom in the 1m2f handicap.
The trainer added: "He ran a great race, but just couldn't get there quickly enough."
Quick double
On the same day he was booked to ride over hurdles at Wincanton on Thursday, Oisin Murphy teamed up with Andrew Balding to complete a double on the Flat.
The rider, who will partner the Cian Collins-trained Lets Do This in the 3m½f novice hurdle at Wincanton, landed the mile maiden on debutant See That Storm. He then followed up with success in the card’s other 1m2f handicap on Light Speed.
Read these next:
'I just hope I don't embarrass myself!' - Oisin Murphy set to have first ride over hurdles at Wincanton
World's most expensive yearling in 2022 at 2.8m gns set for debut race with £3,672 first prize
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 5 December 2023inReports
Last updated 16:30, 5 December 2023
- Fairyhouse: 'He travelled like a dream and jumped well' - Nurburgring too quick for his rivals in Grade 3 juvenile hurdle
- First he came for Honeysuckle, then it was Impaire Et Passe: the ultimate giant-killer is at it again
- Carlisle: 'People get a kick out of seeing the colours' - iconic Red Rum silks back in the winner's enclosure once again
- Hatton's Grace: Jack Kennedy masterclass as Teahupoo ends Champion Hurdle pretender Impaire Et Passe's unbeaten record
- Drinmore Chase: 'He's a total character' - Irish Grand National hero I Am Maximus cashes in for Willie Mullins and Jody McGarvey
- Fairyhouse: 'He travelled like a dream and jumped well' - Nurburgring too quick for his rivals in Grade 3 juvenile hurdle
- First he came for Honeysuckle, then it was Impaire Et Passe: the ultimate giant-killer is at it again
- Carlisle: 'People get a kick out of seeing the colours' - iconic Red Rum silks back in the winner's enclosure once again
- Hatton's Grace: Jack Kennedy masterclass as Teahupoo ends Champion Hurdle pretender Impaire Et Passe's unbeaten record
- Drinmore Chase: 'He's a total character' - Irish Grand National hero I Am Maximus cashes in for Willie Mullins and Jody McGarvey