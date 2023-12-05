Racing Post logo
12:00 Lingfield (A.W)

'It was nice to give him his first winner' - Ian Williams praises Jack Enright after maiden success on Finn Russell

Ian Williams: runs Arabist for Marwan Koukash at Chester
Ian Williams: trainer of Finn RussellCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play12 ran
12:00 Lingfield (A.W)1m Flat, Handicap
Distance: 1mClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    10Finn Russell
    fav6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    12Fitz Perfectly
    7/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Storymaker
    13/2

Ian Williams praised Jack Enright after he recorded his first winner under rules when steering Finn Russell to victory in the mile apprentice handicap.

Enright, 22, was having his fifth career ride and enjoyed the landmark moment when the son of Caravaggio rallied late to score by three-quarters of a length from Fitz Perfectly.

Williams said: "It was nice to give the young lad his first winner, and he rode him well. It was a good team effort all round."

It was a second successive all-weather victory for Finn Russell, who has progressed after three runs over hurdles.

Williams added: "He was a real tearaway, and a spell over hurdles has done him the world of good. It taught him to drop his head and breathe a little bit more.

"He was suited by the fierce pace, which allowed him to settle, and he stayed on well. I'm delighted with him."

Williams was narrowly denied a double when Mr Trick lost out by a nose to Star Of Epsom in the 1m2f handicap.

The trainer added: "He ran a great race, but just couldn't get there quickly enough."

Quick double

On the same day he was booked to ride over hurdles at Wincanton on Thursday, Oisin Murphy teamed up with Andrew Balding to complete a double on the Flat.

The rider, who will partner the Cian Collins-trained Lets Do This in the 3m½f novice hurdle at Wincanton, landed the mile maiden on debutant See That Storm. He then followed up with success in the card’s other 1m2f handicap on Light Speed.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 5 December 2023inReports

Last updated 16:30, 5 December 2023

icon
