2,000,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 purchase set to highlight Kempton card on Wednesday

Unibet More Boosts In More Races EBF Novice Stakes (5.30 Kempton, Wednesday)

What’s the story?

The 2,000,000gns Frankel colt out of Bold Lass, now named El Cordobes, takes centre stage at Kempton after stablemate Kalidasa was taken out of his intended debut contest.

He sold 24 hours after Kalidasa at Park Paddocks last October, and makes his debut in the first division of the mile novice race (5.30 ),with a modest first prize up for grabs.

There’s really no need to rake over the non-payment of the yearlings Knight bought for Saleh Al Homaizi in 2022. Suffice to say, this colt was among those who had to be reoffered by Tattersalls. He found his way into the Godolphin fold, and for presumably a much lesser sum than he fetched in the ring.

Knight said at that time: “Obviously he’s by Frankel and I underbid a filly by the stallion yesterday. They’re as hot as anything and hard to buy so I was well aware we were going to have to pay a good price to get him. He’s a scopey, quality colt and he’s a very relaxed, athletic horse who vetted well.

“The dam has already produced a 100-rated horse and he comes from a nice family. He’s just a lovely colt and we probably had to take on Godolphin, which was never going to be easy. That was the top of our budget but about where we thought we’d have to go to get him.”

How is he bred?

The Bjorn Nielsen-bred colt is the fourth foal out of the winning Sea The Stars mare Bold Lass - the same nick as Grand Prix de Paris winner and Irish Champion Stakes second Onesto. He is a brother to the winning Venus Rosewater and a half-brother to Amniarix, a winning and stakes-placed performer by Speightstown.

Bold Lass is out of the Listed-winning My Branch and is therefore a half-sister to Sprint Cup winner Tante Rose, as well as another stakes scorer in Bay Tree, also third in the Musidora Stakes. Bold Lass is also related to top producer Rosie's Posy, the dam of Poule d'Essai des Poulains and Prix de la Foret winner Make Believe, an established sire at Ballylinch Stud.

Who does he face?

The colt's 11 rivals include Aulis, a once-raced son of Ulysses and a half-brother to Bullace, third to Mostahdaf in the Heron Stakes at Sandown. Another is Kamboo, by Atwaad and a half-brother to the ill-fated Grade 1-winning hurdler and Long Distance Cup third Sir Erec, while the Gosdens debut Saxon Warrior colt Sardinian Warrior, a son of Phoenix Stakes winner La Collina.

