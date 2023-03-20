'I can't wait for next year' - last year's Supreme fifth JPR One makes successful return from year break

Joe Tizzard's patience paid off as his highly regarded JPR One returned from more than a year off the track to land the 2m½f handicap hurdle.

Last seen finishing fifth in the Supreme behind Constitution Hill at last year's Cheltenham Festival, JPR One took his record to three wins from six starts with a comfortable two-and-three-quarter-length victory under Brendan Powell.

Several problems have kept JPR One off the track since March and Tizzard said: "It's nice to have him back. He was ready to run in the autumn and then he pulled a muscle and had a couple of slight kissing spines. We've just had to sit tight. We decided we would stay hurdling, give him a couple of runs now and then go novice chasing next season."

There was evident signs of freshness on JPR One's return from a 370-day break, but Tizzard was pleased with how he went through the race and could now look for a handicap at Aintree next month.

The trainer added: "I'm delighted with him. He's a gorgeous-looking horse who I hold in high regard and I can't wait for next year with him, but I think we could have a look with him next time out too. He's a good jumper and he's enjoyed today – he had a good blow. We'll see what the handicapper does and make a plan, but he shouldn't go up too much and then we'll have a look at Aintree."

Double delight

Olly Murphy had two runners on the seven-race card and was successful with both. Doctor Ken was a comfortable five-length winner of the 2m7f handicap chase under Aidan Coleman before Fergus Gregory steered Auditoria to victory in the 2m5½f mares' handicap chase.

