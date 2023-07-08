'It was a no-brainer for us' - The Good Biscuit makes the trip worthwhile for Jack Channon

Jack Channon was thrilled The Good Biscuit broke his maiden and said the attractive prize-money in the 6f seller was the reason behind his trip to Leicester.

The two-year-old had shown progression from his first two starts and backed that up when denying Making Dreams in the £15,000 contest.

Channon said: "He had every right to go and do that and he did it well. We’ve always thought he was a nice two-year-old and these sellers have unbelievable prize-money, so it was a no-brainer for us to go there.

"It was a nice, easy race and he’ll have a handicap mark now so we can go into nurseries and hopefully have a lot of fun with him. He’s a horse who should improve."

After finishing seventh of 13 on his debut at Carlisle last month, The Good Biscuit progressed when fourth of 14 at Nottingham ten days later.

Channon added: "Nothing went right for him the first day at Carlisle, and his second start was pretty much like his first run. He was drawn on the wrong side in stall five, but Charlie [Bishop] gave him a nice ride and he finished well."

Golden glory

The Ian Williams-trained Golden Maverick recorded a third win in his last five starts when landing the 1m2f handicap under Daniel Muscutt, who was completing a double after The Good Biscuit's win.

The three-year-old already had wins at Wetherby and Southwell in the book this season and added another victory to his name when beating Overactive by half a length.

Dane delivers

Dane O'Neill enjoyed a double, first helping the William Haggas-trained Unequal Love get off the mark at the second attempt in the 6f maiden before landing the 7f handicap aboard Richard Fahey's Craven.

Read these next:

'I don't think we saw the best of him' - Paddington delivers record-breaking seventh Eclipse for Aidan O'Brien

'I'm pleased to have got it done' - Westover powers to Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud success for Ralph Beckett

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.