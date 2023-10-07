'It rode like a piece of work' - Flanking Maneuver now 16-1 for Cheltenham Festival

It is still a bit early to be mentioning the C word, but Paddy Power cut Flanking Maneuver to 16-1 (from 20) for the National Hunt Chase at the C word following an emphatic victory in the 2m5f beginners' chase.

It was straightforward stuff for the 5-4 favourite who looked to be in his comfort zone throughout and cruised clear under Michael O'Sullivan for a five-length success over Digby.

It was the first leg of an-across-the-card and across-the-codes double for Noel Meade, who sent out Letherfly to win at the Curragh, and O'Sullivan thinks Flanking Maneuver could have a successful season in staying chases.

The winning jockey said: "It was very straightforward for him and rode like a piece of work. He's a classy horse and it got him through, I'd say there is plenty of improvement in him. He had loads of graded form so I suppose we'd have been disappointed if he did anything less but the way he did it so smoothly was impressive."

Tasty Oreo

Shark Hanlon heaped praise upon Shane Fenelon for his catch-me-if-you-can tactics on 14-1 shot Miss Oreo in the 2m4½f mares' maiden hurdle.

Shark Hanlon: trainer was chuffed with his winner Credit: Edward Whitaker

The thrilled trainer said: "He gave her a great ride. She's free and I told him to try and save a bit so that you'll be able to give her a breather at some stage. Her jumping was unreal. She won a point-to-point and any of them that win a point-to-point can jump. Shane has done a lot of work with her at home because she's not an easy ride so fair play to him."

Outsider obliges

There was a big shock in the 2m½f beginners chase as 50-1 outsider The Big Chap collared red-hot favourite My Mate Mozzie in the closing stages.

The winner paid a tasty €68.40 for a €1 win on the Tote and winning jockey Simon Cavanagh paid tribute to The Big Chap's jumping afterwards.

Cavanagh said: "He was brilliant and he jumped from fence to fence for me. Paul [Flynn] told me to give him a bit of light and hold on to him for as long as I could. I thought going to the third last I was probably getting a little bit tired but when I gave him a squeeze turning in he came alive underneath me. He got his head down and battled hard in fairness to him."

Brownstone swoops late

There was a big local success in the 2m handicap hurdle as Brownstone, owned by the Brownstone Cowboys Syndicate, stayed on strongly under Kieran Buckley to deny Depeche Mo by two and a quarter lengths.

Brownstone is trained by Ian Donoghue, brother of leading rider Keith.

Odds-on shot wins - at last

An unusual sequence of odds-on shots getting stuffed in Ireland was ended by Arctic Gale in the bumper.

The previous seven odds-on favourites had all been beaten, including My Mate Mozzie on the card, but the 4-11 shot got the job done under Derek O'Connor.

It wasn't without a fright, though, as Can't Resist It briefly threatened entering the final furlong before Arctic Gale burst clear to win by three and three-quarter lengths.

Read these next:

'I couldn't have written a better ending' - mighty Inspiral earns Frankie Dettori landmark 500th Newmarket winner in Sun Chariot

'It's great to get him back' - Rohaan returns to top spot and is now gunning for Champions Day

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.