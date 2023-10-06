'It's great to get him back' - Rohaan returns to top spot and is now gunning for Champions Day

Fans' favourite Rohaan set up a tilt at the Group 1 Qipco British Champions Sprint back at Ascot in 15 days' time when coming with his trademark late burst to score for the first time in 2023 in the 6f handicap.

An Ascot regular with two Wokingham wins to his name, Rohaan has slipped down the ratings this year, but trainer David Evans was confident this would be his day and the 2-1 favourite was in no mood to disappoint his supporters as he came from last to first in the hands of Neil Callan.

"It's great to get him back," said Evans. "I was under a bit of pressure today because I told his owners he was on his way back and they've come over from Ireland, so it's great.

"He's a horse of a lifetime for me and he'll come back here for the Group 1 on Champions Day. He finished fourth last year so we might as well have a go."

Out of this world

Middle Earth could be a potential candidate for the Sagaro Stakes back at Ascot in the spring after signing off for the season with a battling victory in the Noel Murless Stakes.

Winner of the Melrose at York in August, Middle Earth was pitched into Group 1 level in the St Leger on his previous start, finishing seventh on unsuitably soft ground.

Dropped to Listed company and back on a more favourable surface, the Qatar Racing-owned three-year-old cut down Chesspiece, who had finished a place in front of Middle Earth in the Leger, with an impressive final-furlong surge to make it three wins from six runs.

"It's a nice way to finish his season and Sheikh Fahad will be delighted," said Qatar Racing's number-one rider Oisin Murphy. "He seems to stay well, but he's not one-paced and ran some decent sectionals in the Melrose.

"I would entertain coming back to a mile and a half next season, but maybe something like the Sagaro could be a good starting point and we see where we go from there perhaps."

Middle Earth is too strong for Chesspiece in the Noel Murless Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Ryan keeps pedal to the metal

Rossa Ryan, the first British-based rider to pass the 150-winner mark this year, is determined to finish 2023 as strongly as he started it, and he came out on the right side of a tight finish aboard Metal Merchant in the mile classified stakes.

While William Buick is set to be crowned champion jockey for a second time this month, Ryan narrowly leads the annual standings and is hoping to stay on top.

"It's been a good year and I can't thank everyone enough," said the rider, who moved on to the 152-winner mark. "We'll set the target even higher next year and make sure this wasn't just a fluke.

"The target this year was 150 winners and to try and find a Group 1 winner, so we've done both. It would nice to get to 100 for the championship before October 21 and to try and stay in front [for 2023] until the end of the year."

