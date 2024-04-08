'It means a lot' - Sheila Lewis back among winners and plots French adventure with festival third Straw Fan Jack

The sight of Fashion’s Model jumping the final fence of the 2m4f mares' handicap chase in front evoked memories for Sheila Lewis of her late stable stalwart Volcano.

Fashion’s Model, like Volcano , is a grey who runs in the pink silks of the trainer’s father Brian Davies.

The Ben Jones-ridden eight-year-old held on to provide Lewis with her first winner since October and a first since Volcano was fatally injured at Hereford in February .

"It means a lot because obviously we lost Volcano a few months ago," said Lewis. "It was strange jumping the last because just for a minute you think 'oh my god, is that Volcano?' They’re very similar type of horses really so it was a lovely success."

Fashion’s Model’s victory meant Lewis surpassed last season’s tally of eight winners and also brought up a 50th winner of the campaign for Jones, whose biggest success came with Shakem Up'Arry in the Plate.

Straw Fan Jack was third behind Shakem Up'Arry in the Cheltenham Festival handicap for Lewis, who said: "We’re thinking of taking him to France to Compiegne.

"There’s a Grade 3 chase in early May over two-mile four [furlongs]. He’s got to be in the first five and he’ll have paid for his transport costs.

"Graham [Wilson], the owner, is always up for an adventure and he just said the money that he won at Cheltenham for that third can be used to take him over there so we’ll give it a go."

Prolific partnership

Lewis’s other runner, 40-1 shot Inside I'm Dancin, was third on his rules debut in the 1m7f maiden hurdle won by Navajo Indy for Jordan Nailor and Tom Symonds .

Nailor had ridden the Symonds-trained Mister Barclay to win at Exeter on Sunday and the in-form combination completed a double when Issam landed the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

Royal run continues

Royal Mer followed up wins at Leicester and Wetherby to complete a hat-trick in the feature 1m7½f handicap chase.

