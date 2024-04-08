'It’s been a great winter' - Liam Bailey equals tally from last two years with Yakhabar's success
- 1st6Yakhabar7/1
- 2nd1Gastronomyfav11/4
- 3rd4Spirit Of Ash3/1
A switch to more prominent tactics helped Yakhabar land the opening 1m4½f handicap to continue Middleham trainer Liam Bailey’s superb start to 2024.
Yakhabar won over course and distance in February under Billy Garritty and the same rider helped the five-year-old deny the fast-finishing 11-4 favourite Gastronomy by a neck.
Garrity held the lead from before the three-furlong pole and Bailey said: “We discussed it last night and that was what we planned to do.
“He’s generally held up but everything else in the race was held up also, so I thought we’d take a chance and go forward and I think that’s what’s won him the race.”
Yakhabar’s victory means that Bailey has already matched his haul of seven Flat winners that he has achieved for each of the last two years.
“It’s been a great winter into spring,” said Bailey. “We end up with good prize-money with lots of seconds and thirds. As it’s happened these ones have won and we’ve had good support from different owners and Beneficiary was in really good form in the winter.”
Bailey has saddled only one turf runner this term and added: “It’s sort of irrelevant what you’ve done before, you’re only as good as your next runner. We’ve got a horse running tomorrow, Clansman, he’ll love bottomless ground so I’m hoping Thirsk gets a lot of rain but just enough to be on.”
Awesome Aerospace
Aerospace backed up last month’s successful stable for Archie Watson at Wolverhampton in the feature 1m2f handicap.
The five-year-old was fourth behind subsequent Group 1 winner Emily Upjohn when sent off even-money favourite in a Wolverhampton novice when trained by John and Thady Gosden in November 2021.
He made a successful handicap debut here off a mark of 85 under Hollie Doyle.
Welcome winner
Harriet Bethell enjoyed her first winner of the season when Diddy Man, a 5,000gns purchase from Tom Dascombe, made a successful stable debut in the mile handicap.
Read this next:
'We've always liked him' - Piz Nair continues the red-hot run of trainer George Scott
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 8 April 2024inReports
Last updated 17:47, 8 April 2024
- Wincanton: 'It means a lot' - Sheila Lewis back among winners and plots French adventure with festival third Straw Fan Jack
- Lingfield: 'We've always liked him' - Piz Nair continues the red-hot run of trainer George Scott
- Leopardstown: 'I hoped she'd do something like that' - Paddy Twomey's hot streak continues as A Lilac Rolla makes it three from three
- Longchamp: 'We always thought she'd take us to the top table' - Dare To Dream cut to 16-1 for Oaks after Group 3 success
- Carlisle: 'This is our Cheltenham' - double delight for Rebecca Menzies as she scoops two Go North Series finals
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
- Sky Bet Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Grand National betting offer: Grab £50 in free bets for the Grand National Festival from CopyBet
- Wincanton: 'It means a lot' - Sheila Lewis back among winners and plots French adventure with festival third Straw Fan Jack
- Lingfield: 'We've always liked him' - Piz Nair continues the red-hot run of trainer George Scott
- Leopardstown: 'I hoped she'd do something like that' - Paddy Twomey's hot streak continues as A Lilac Rolla makes it three from three
- Longchamp: 'We always thought she'd take us to the top table' - Dare To Dream cut to 16-1 for Oaks after Group 3 success
- Carlisle: 'This is our Cheltenham' - double delight for Rebecca Menzies as she scoops two Go North Series finals
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
- Sky Bet Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Grand National betting offer: Grab £50 in free bets for the Grand National Festival from CopyBet