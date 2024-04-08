'We've always liked him' - Piz Nair continues the red-hot run of trainer George Scott

George Scott has enjoyed a profitable winter and the encouraging win of Piz Nair in the 6f handicap suggests his summer is set to be just as glorious.

Scott, who completed a lucrative stint in Bahrain with Isle Of Jura this winter, is operating at a 43 per cent strike-rate having saddled three winners from his last seven runners, including promising stayer Prydwen's victory in the £150,000 Marathon Handicap on All-Weather Championships finals day.

Piz Nair looks well capable of backing up judged on the style of his victory, with the three-year-old closing late under Callum Shepherd for a half-length success from 5-4 favourite Mart.

"We've been very pleased with the way he's been training," said Scott. "My intention was to step him up in trip this year, but he's been showing plenty of speed at home so we thought we'd better start at six furlongs. Callum gave him a very efficient ride, and he did it in the style of a nice horse.

"He's rated 79 so he's in the middle ground where he's not quite eligible for the better races, so we'll keep him handicapping and see where he ends up. We've always liked him and he's just grown and strengthened up."

Alice looking good

Alice Haynes tends to do well with her juveniles and looks to have another decent one in the shape of Kuwaitya , who broke her maiden at the second time of asking in the 5f novice.

Read this next:

Inspiral team eyeing Lockinge comeback - and return to a mile and a quarter trip likely this year

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.