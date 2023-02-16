Incredible ride! Olivia Haines keeps her composure to post dramatic win after tack issues

Apprentice jockey Olivia Haines produced a brilliant ride on Dalby Forest to land the opening 5f handicap at Chelmsford on Thursday.

Haines experienced problems with her tack during the race and looked uncomfortable on the turn for home, but she managed to keep her composure on the five-year-old, who was winning for the David Simcock yard for the first time.

After the race, the rider was unseated from Dalby Forest but got back to her feet shortly after and looked to have escaped without any injury concerns.

Speaking to Racing TV after the race, winning trainer Simcock said: "She's fine and she did remarkably well. I think she hit her head quite hard but she was resting as said 'Did I win?'"

"I'm very happy with Olivia and she did really well."

Explaining how the action unfolded, Simcock added: "Olivia put her weight on one side to go round the bend and suddenly it started to go. She showed good balance, horsemanship and had a very willing partner."

Dalby Forest finished a neck clear of Bert Kibbler as Haines recorded her first win of the year and only her second in ten starts under rules. The Mick Appleby-trained Expert Opinion, who was sent off as the 7-2 favourite, had to settle for third.

On Dalby Forest's performance, Simcock added: "He's been a little frustrating and was a bad moving horse early doors. We gave him a little break to freshen him up and he went round really well."

